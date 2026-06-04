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Israeli Shelling Reported in Southern Syria Amid Cross-Border Incursion
(MENAFN) Israeli forces reportedly carried out artillery shelling in southern Syria and advanced into areas of the western countryside of Daraa province late on Wednesday, according to statements attributed to Syria’s state news agency SANA.
The reports indicate that Israeli artillery fire targeted the outskirts of the village of Saisoun in western Daraa, as well as areas near the al-Mantara Dam in neighboring Quneitra province. Two shells were said to have landed in close proximity to Saisoun village.
SANA further reported that a unit composed of three Israeli military vehicles moved toward the Wadi al-Raqad Road in the Yarmouk Basin region. During the incursion, troops allegedly fired machine guns toward farmland cultivated with wheat and barley before later withdrawing from the area.
Syrian authorities have not issued an official response regarding the shelling or the reported ground movement, which comes amid what has been described as frequent violations of Syrian territorial sovereignty.
Following the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad government in late 2024, Israel announced that it no longer considered the 1974 Disengagement Agreement valid and proceeded to move into the buffer zone along the border area.
Although the new Syrian leadership has not issued direct threats toward Israel, Israeli operations inside Syrian territory have reportedly continued in the form of airstrikes targeting military positions, infrastructure, and ammunition sites, and have also resulted in civilian casualties, according to reports.
The reports indicate that Israeli artillery fire targeted the outskirts of the village of Saisoun in western Daraa, as well as areas near the al-Mantara Dam in neighboring Quneitra province. Two shells were said to have landed in close proximity to Saisoun village.
SANA further reported that a unit composed of three Israeli military vehicles moved toward the Wadi al-Raqad Road in the Yarmouk Basin region. During the incursion, troops allegedly fired machine guns toward farmland cultivated with wheat and barley before later withdrawing from the area.
Syrian authorities have not issued an official response regarding the shelling or the reported ground movement, which comes amid what has been described as frequent violations of Syrian territorial sovereignty.
Following the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad government in late 2024, Israel announced that it no longer considered the 1974 Disengagement Agreement valid and proceeded to move into the buffer zone along the border area.
Although the new Syrian leadership has not issued direct threats toward Israel, Israeli operations inside Syrian territory have reportedly continued in the form of airstrikes targeting military positions, infrastructure, and ammunition sites, and have also resulted in civilian casualties, according to reports.
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