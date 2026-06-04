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Israeli Airstrike Kills Lebanese Soldier on Southern Road

Israeli Airstrike Kills Lebanese Soldier on Southern Road


2026-06-04 05:11:21
(MENAFN) A Lebanese soldier was killed Wednesday when an Israeli airstrike struck him while traveling on the Nabatieh-Kfartebnit road in southern Lebanon, the country's military confirmed — the latest casualty in what Lebanese officials describe as relentless Israeli ceasefire violations.

The Lebanese army disclosed the fatality in an official statement, identifying the targeted route as the site of the deadly strike.

The attack came just one day after Lebanese and Israeli delegations convened in Washington for a fourth round of US-brokered negotiations aimed at shoring up the ceasefire and resolving lingering security disputes.

Despite a ceasefire that entered into force on April 17 — subsequently extended through early July — Israel has pressed ahead with near-daily airstrikes and ground operations across Lebanese territory.

The human toll has been devastating. Since March 2, Israeli strikes have claimed the lives of nearly 3,500 people and uprooted more than 1.6 million from their homes, according to Lebanese officials.

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