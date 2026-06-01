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Trump is Concerned as US Confirms Ebola Infection Abroad
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Monday that he is “concerned” about what he described as an Ebola “breakout,” following confirmation from US health authorities that an American citizen has been infected.
When asked by reporters about the situation, Trump responded, “I think that it's been confined right now to Africa, but it's something that has had a breakout.” He added, “I’m concerned about everything, but certainly am.”
A senior White House domestic policy official, Heidi Overton, said the administration has activated an interagency response to the outbreak. She confirmed that one US citizen developed symptoms after exposure to the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola and is being transported to Germany for treatment.
“That American, as well as six other high-risk contacts, are going to be taken out of that region and taken to Germany,” Overton said, noting that Germany offers internationally recognized care for viral hemorrhagic fever cases and provides a shorter travel route for treatment.
A missionary organization, Serge, identified the infected individual as Dr. Peter Stafford, an American medical worker who contracted the virus while treating patients at a local hospital.
Authorities also introduced entry restrictions for non-US citizens who have recently traveled from Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo, and South Sudan within the past 21 days.
Officials stressed that no Ebola cases have been detected within the United States.
When asked by reporters about the situation, Trump responded, “I think that it's been confined right now to Africa, but it's something that has had a breakout.” He added, “I’m concerned about everything, but certainly am.”
A senior White House domestic policy official, Heidi Overton, said the administration has activated an interagency response to the outbreak. She confirmed that one US citizen developed symptoms after exposure to the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola and is being transported to Germany for treatment.
“That American, as well as six other high-risk contacts, are going to be taken out of that region and taken to Germany,” Overton said, noting that Germany offers internationally recognized care for viral hemorrhagic fever cases and provides a shorter travel route for treatment.
A missionary organization, Serge, identified the infected individual as Dr. Peter Stafford, an American medical worker who contracted the virus while treating patients at a local hospital.
Authorities also introduced entry restrictions for non-US citizens who have recently traveled from Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo, and South Sudan within the past 21 days.
Officials stressed that no Ebola cases have been detected within the United States.
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