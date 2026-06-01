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Trump Delays Iran Attacks Amid Hopes for Diplomatic Breakthrough
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Monday that he postponed planned military strikes against Iran after several Middle Eastern countries told Washington they believe a comprehensive agreement to end the conflict may soon be reached.
According to Trump, leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and several other regional states urged him to delay military action “because they think that they are getting very close to making a deal.”
“And if we can do that, where there's no nuclear weapon going into the hands of Iran, and if they're satisfied, we will be probably satisfied also,” he told reporters at the White House. “There seems to be a very good chance that they can work something out. If we can do that without bombing the hell out of 'em, I'd be very happy.”
Trump also said he informed Israel along with “other people in the Middle East” about his decision to suspend the planned attacks.
The remarks followed renewed warnings issued by Trump on Sunday, when he said the “clock is ticking” for Iran to act before “there won’t be anything left of them.”
Tensions across the region have remained elevated since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran earlier this year. Tehran later responded with attacks targeting Israel and several American allies in the Gulf region, in addition to shutting down the Strait of Hormuz.
According to Trump, leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and several other regional states urged him to delay military action “because they think that they are getting very close to making a deal.”
“And if we can do that, where there's no nuclear weapon going into the hands of Iran, and if they're satisfied, we will be probably satisfied also,” he told reporters at the White House. “There seems to be a very good chance that they can work something out. If we can do that without bombing the hell out of 'em, I'd be very happy.”
Trump also said he informed Israel along with “other people in the Middle East” about his decision to suspend the planned attacks.
The remarks followed renewed warnings issued by Trump on Sunday, when he said the “clock is ticking” for Iran to act before “there won’t be anything left of them.”
Tensions across the region have remained elevated since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran earlier this year. Tehran later responded with attacks targeting Israel and several American allies in the Gulf region, in addition to shutting down the Strait of Hormuz.
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