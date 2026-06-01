Yango Group Makes First MENA Investment In Comfi AI

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Yango Group, a global tech company bringing advanced technology to local communities, has announced its first investment in the MENA region through Yango Ventures by backing UAE-based fintech company Comfi AI as part of its Pre-Series A round.

The investment marks Yango Groups' continued commitment to supporting high-potential startups and strengthening digital infrastructure across the region. The firm invests in early-stage companies building infrastructure across fintech, logistics, and SME services in emerging markets. The investment in Comfi AI reflects this strategy, focusing on financial tools integrated directly into business operations.

Comfi AI develops embedded finance solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), invoice discounting, and dealer financing. These tools are built into supplier workflows such as invoicing systems and partner platforms, allowing businesses to access financing without separate lending processes.

“Our strategy is to build and support infrastructure that enables business growth across markets,” said Daniil Shuleyko, CEO of Yango Group,“We do this through our own products and by investing in companies that solve fundamental problems. Comfi AI is one of them: it integrates financing into transaction flows and reduces payment cycles from months to a single day, improving access to working capital. We believe such solutions can scale across a wide range of economies.”

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Dubai, Comfi AI serves more than 1,000 SMEs across MENA. The platform has processed over 15,000 invoices and is used by more than 4,000 finance professionals.

Yango Ventures was launched in 2025 with a fund not exceeding $20 million. Its portfolio includes startups across MENA, Africa, Latin America, and South Asia, focusing on infrastructure that supports business growth in emerging markets.

The investment in Comfi AI adds embedded finance to this portfolio and marks the fund's first step into the MENA market.