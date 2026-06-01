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Houthis Warn of Response if US Escalates Against Iran
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Houthi movement has declared that it is prepared to respond militarily to any future US action targeting Iran, warning that renewed escalation could have wide-reaching consequences across the Middle East.
In a televised address aired by the Houthi-run Al-Masirah channel, the group’s leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said there are signs Washington may be preparing another phase of escalation following what he described as failed previous efforts to apply pressure on Iran.
He accused the United States of not honoring commitments and claimed Washington is moving toward tightening restrictions on Iranian maritime activity, warning that such steps could also impact the global economy.
Al-Houthi also alleged that US President Donald Trump places Israeli interests above American national priorities.
“On the military level, we are ready for all developments,” he said, stressing that any new escalation would carry “serious consequences” for the region.
Tensions across the region have intensified since US and Israeli strikes against Iran earlier this year, which were followed by Iranian retaliation targeting Israel and US-aligned partners in the Gulf, along with disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
In a televised address aired by the Houthi-run Al-Masirah channel, the group’s leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said there are signs Washington may be preparing another phase of escalation following what he described as failed previous efforts to apply pressure on Iran.
He accused the United States of not honoring commitments and claimed Washington is moving toward tightening restrictions on Iranian maritime activity, warning that such steps could also impact the global economy.
Al-Houthi also alleged that US President Donald Trump places Israeli interests above American national priorities.
“On the military level, we are ready for all developments,” he said, stressing that any new escalation would carry “serious consequences” for the region.
Tensions across the region have intensified since US and Israeli strikes against Iran earlier this year, which were followed by Iranian retaliation targeting Israel and US-aligned partners in the Gulf, along with disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
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