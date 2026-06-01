Trump Says Troops Turned Back From Beirut After Netanyahu Call

MENAFN - Asia Times) Shortly after reporting emerged Monday that Iran was suspending talks with the United States over Israel's ramped up assault on Lebanon, President Donald Trump claimed that Israeli forces headed toward Beirut have“turned back” and that Hezbollah has agreed that“all shooting will stop” following separate phone calls with representatives from the two warring sides.

Since Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began bombing Iran on February 28, Iranian officials and global experts have repeatedly accused the Israeli government of trying to sabotage any path to peace.

Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported Monday that“given the continuation of the Israeli regime's attacks in Lebanon, and considering that Lebanon had been one of the preconditions for a ceasefire – which has now been violated on all fronts, including Lebanon – the Iranian negotiating team is suspending 'talks and exchanges of texts through mediators.'”

According to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-affiliated news agency, the IRGC said in a statement that Iran considers“the crossing of red lines in Lebanon and Gaza to mean direct war and the imposition of costs on its national security and the Islamic Resistance,” and in response, it will“undertake defensive operations through unconventional measures, opening new fronts and maintaining the Strait of Hormuz equation.”

Iran has responded to the US-Israeli assault by restricting traffic through the waterway, a key trade route, particularly for fossil fuels and fertilizer. As oil prices around the world have soared, Trump has imposed a naval blockade that he has maintained despite the April ceasefire agreement -which Israel initially claimed did not include Lebanon.