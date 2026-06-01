Witkoff, Kushner Planning Visits To Kyiv And Moscow Budanov
"We are expecting a visit by the American delegation in the near future. This was officially announced by the President several days ago. That is all I can say: I can confirm it, and we are all preparing for this meeting. They have confirmed that they plan to visit both Kyiv and Moscow in the near future," Budanov said.Read also: Budanov calls possibility of ending hostilities before winter realistic
He also stressed that the negotiation process has not reached a dead end.
"Certain processes are continuing, and, let's say, they are not entirely public," he said.
As reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with CBS News, published on May 31, that he hoped U.S. presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would visit Kyiv within two weeks.
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