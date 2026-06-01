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Gaza Displaced Families Warn of Hunger Crisis Over Aid Cuts
(MENAFN) Dozens of displaced Palestinians gathered outside a World Central Kitchen distribution site in central Gaza to protest reductions in hot meal assistance, warning that the cuts could push vulnerable families back toward famine conditions.
The demonstration took place outside the organization’s facility in Al-Masdar village, where men, women, and children assembled holding signs calling for the continuation of food distributions and urging the aid group to reverse its decision.
Some protesters also banged empty cooking pots during the protest, expressing frustration over reductions they said threaten one of the last remaining sources of food support for displaced households.
World Central Kitchen said the reduction in services was “driven entirely by financial pressure,” stressing that it does not reflect a decline in humanitarian needs on the ground. The organization added that it would continue delivering hundreds of thousands of meals daily, following a previous expansion that saw distribution reach up to one million meals per day amid worsening conditions.
One elderly displaced woman, speaking anonymously, said many families depend entirely on aid kitchens to survive.
The demonstration took place outside the organization’s facility in Al-Masdar village, where men, women, and children assembled holding signs calling for the continuation of food distributions and urging the aid group to reverse its decision.
Some protesters also banged empty cooking pots during the protest, expressing frustration over reductions they said threaten one of the last remaining sources of food support for displaced households.
World Central Kitchen said the reduction in services was “driven entirely by financial pressure,” stressing that it does not reflect a decline in humanitarian needs on the ground. The organization added that it would continue delivering hundreds of thousands of meals daily, following a previous expansion that saw distribution reach up to one million meals per day amid worsening conditions.
One elderly displaced woman, speaking anonymously, said many families depend entirely on aid kitchens to survive.
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