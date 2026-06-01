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San Diego Mayor Denounces Violence After Fatal Mosque Shooting
(MENAFN) San Diego’s mayor has stated that “Islamophobia has no home in San Diego” following a deadly shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego that left three people, including a security guard, dead.
Authorities confirmed that the victims’ identities have not yet been released. Law enforcement officials also said two suspected shooters were found dead after the incident, which occurred Monday and is being investigated as a possible hate-motivated attack.
San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said officers responding to the mosque were also alerted to a separate nearby shooting incident, where a landscaper was reportedly struck in the helmet he was wearing, which may have prevented a fatal injury.
A short distance away, police located a vehicle linked to the suspects and discovered that both individuals appeared to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Officials said early findings indicate the suspects died by suicide.
Wahl also revealed that one suspect’s mother had contacted police earlier that morning to report her child as a runaway and believed he was suicidal. She reportedly informed authorities that her son had taken multiple firearms from her home and provided information about a note he had left behind, which led investigators to reassess the threat level.
Authorities described the contents of the note as containing broadly hateful rhetoric, though officials did not disclose specific details, saying the investigation remains ongoing. Law enforcement sources cited in reports indicated the note and other material referenced themes of racial ideology and contained hate-related language.
CNN, citing law enforcement officials, reported that the note included writings about racial pride and that similar messaging was found on one of the weapons used in the attack.
Authorities confirmed that the victims’ identities have not yet been released. Law enforcement officials also said two suspected shooters were found dead after the incident, which occurred Monday and is being investigated as a possible hate-motivated attack.
San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said officers responding to the mosque were also alerted to a separate nearby shooting incident, where a landscaper was reportedly struck in the helmet he was wearing, which may have prevented a fatal injury.
A short distance away, police located a vehicle linked to the suspects and discovered that both individuals appeared to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Officials said early findings indicate the suspects died by suicide.
Wahl also revealed that one suspect’s mother had contacted police earlier that morning to report her child as a runaway and believed he was suicidal. She reportedly informed authorities that her son had taken multiple firearms from her home and provided information about a note he had left behind, which led investigators to reassess the threat level.
Authorities described the contents of the note as containing broadly hateful rhetoric, though officials did not disclose specific details, saying the investigation remains ongoing. Law enforcement sources cited in reports indicated the note and other material referenced themes of racial ideology and contained hate-related language.
CNN, citing law enforcement officials, reported that the note included writings about racial pride and that similar messaging was found on one of the weapons used in the attack.
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