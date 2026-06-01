DOC Holding Expands Healthcare Investment In Ethiopia

MENAFN - Gulf Times) DOC Holding Group strengthens its international presence through a strategic visit to Ethiopia, fostering partnerships and investing in advanced hospital projects to elevate healthcare standards.

DOC Holding Group, headquartered in the State of Qatar, has taken a decisive step in expanding its international healthcare footprint with a high-level delegation visit to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. The mission was led by the Founder and Group CEO, Dr. Emmanuel Tolessa, accompanied by the DOC Holding Group management team.

During the visit, the delegation held distinguished engagements with H.E. Adanech Abebe, Mayor of Addis Ababa, and H.E. Dr. Mekdes Deba, Minister of Health, where discussions centered on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) opportunities in the healthcare sector and the shared vision of advancing world-class medical services in Ethiopia.

DOC Holding Group extended its sincere appreciation to Dr. Yohannes Chala, Head of the Health Bureau for the Addis Ababa City Administration, for his exceptional efforts in organising and coordinating the visit. Equal gratitude was also extended to H.E. Faisal Ali Ibrahim, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the State of Qatar, for his invaluable diplomatic support in facilitating this strategic engagement.

Strategic Hospital Investments and International Healthcare Expansion in Ethiopia

As part of the mission, the delegation toured two newly developed 500-bedded hospitals in Addis Ababa. These landmark facilities reflect the strong commitment of the Ethiopian Federal Government and the Addis Ababa City Administration to delivering healthcare services that meet international standards for the citizens of Ethiopia.

DOC Holding Group, in collaboration with Beker PLC, proudly announced its investment in three major hospital projects in Ethiopia - two general hospitals in Addis Ababa and Bishoftu, as well as an ultra-specialty orthopedic hospital in the capital - advancing international healthcare standards in Dr. Tolessa's birthplace.

This visit marks a significant milestone in DOC Holding Group's international growth strategy, reinforcing its mission to build bridges of cooperation between Qatar and Ethiopia, and to deliver excellence in healthcare across borders.