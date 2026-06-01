Value-Based Journalism Crucial For Nation's Growth: Maha CM

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that education in one's mother tongue, the preservation of Indian languages, and value-based journalism play a highly crucial role in the overall development of the country.

He emphasised that knowledge, culture, and the legacy of values are most effectively passed down to future generations through the mother tongue and native Indian languages. CM Fadnavis was speaking as the chief guest at an event organised by the Mumbai Hindi Patrakar Sangh (Mumbai Hindi Journalists Association) to commemorate the historic 200th anniversary of Hindi journalism.

Highlighting the cognitive benefits of native-language education, CM Fadnavis noted that when education is acquired through the mother tongue, knowledge can be absorbed far more effectively.

He added that mastering one's native language opens the door to better understanding and encouraged individuals to also acquire proficiency in other sister Indian languages to foster broader cultural integration. Reflecting on the press's monumental journey, the Chief Minister paid tribute to its historical roots.

“Hindi journalism has a rich and glorious history. It has played a massive role in raising public awareness during India's freedom struggle,” said CM Fadnavis. He recalled how the journey, which began with Udant Martand, the first Hindi-language newspaper published in India, successfully shaped the nation's social and political discourse.

He further noted that numerous leaders of the independence movement actively used journalism as a powerful tool to awaken and sustain a fierce spirit of nationalism across the country.

Referring to the cultural and historical ties between Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, CM Fadnavis said the two states have shared strong ties for centuries through knowledge, tradition, and culture. Both Hindi and Marathi have evolved from the Sanskrit tradition and share a natural proximity due to the Devanagari script.

Commenting on the changing nature of journalism, the Chief Minister said that the expansion of print, electronic, digital, and social media has transformed the dissemination of information. However, he stressed that the accuracy and credibility of a news story are far more important than the speed of its broadcast.

Noting that journalism plays a vital role as the fourth pillar of democracy, CM Fadnavis said journalism preserves the values of social life and strengthens democratic institutions. He added that even in changing times, journalism must maintain its core values and continue to work in the public interest.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also spoke at the event, noting that Hindi is the third-most-spoken language in the world and connects everyone.