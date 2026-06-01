Bihar CM Reviews 11 Satellite Town Projects

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 1 (IANS) A high-level review meeting on the progress of Bihar's ambitious satellite town development projects was held at the Sankalp Auditorium in Patna on Monday.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary at the Lok Sevak Awas, focused on assessing the status of eleven proposed satellite townships and outlining measures to ensure their timely completion.

During the meeting, Vinay Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Urban Development and Housing Department, presented a detailed review of the project. He briefed the Chief Minister on the locations identified for the eleven satellite towns, the availability of land for each project, the current status of infrastructure development, and the proposed roadmap for future implementation.

Emphasising the initiative's strategic importance, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary directed officials to treat the township development scheme as a top-priority project and ensure its completion within the stipulated timeframe.

He noted that the project holds immense significance for Bihar's urbanisation efforts, economic development, employment generation, and the creation of modern housing infrastructure.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to promptly address any obstacles related to land acquisition, administrative approvals, and other procedural requirements that could delay implementation. He also stressed the need for regular monitoring of project progress and strict adherence to timelines.

Calling for greater inter-departmental coordination, Samrat Choudhary directed all concerned departments to work in close collaboration to accelerate development and ensure the seamless execution of projects.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister stated that the successful completion of the eleven satellite townships would provide a major boost to planned urban development across Bihar. He said the projects would not only create new employment opportunities but also provide citizens with improved civic infrastructure and modern urban amenities, contributing to a higher quality of life.

The review meeting was attended by Urban Development and Housing Minister Nitish Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Deepak Kumar, Development Commissioner Mihir Kumar Singh, Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjay Kumar Singh, and Nilesh Ramchandra Devre, Secretary of the Civil Aviation Department and Managing Director of the Bihar State Housing Board, along with several other senior government officials.