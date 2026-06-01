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Geely Auto Strengthens Global Momentum With Robust Growth And Expands Middle East Presence
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Geely Auto Group (“Geely Auto”) today announced its latest sales figures, reporting global passenger vehicle sales of 206,160 units in February, maintaining year-on-year growth for two consecutive months at the start of the year. Cumulative sales for January–February 2026 totaled 476,327 units, continuing the company's steady growth momentum.
Among them, new energy vehicle (NEV) sales reached 117,488 units, up 19% year-on-year. Cumulative NEV sales for the first two months of 2026 amounted to 241,740 units, marking a 10% year-on-year increase. This growth reflects accelerating demand for electrified mobility across global markets, including the Middle East, where governments and consumers are increasingly prioritising sustainable transport solutions. In overseas markets, Geely Auto's competitive edge continued to strengthen. February overseas exports reached 60,879 units, representing a significant 138% year-on-year increase. The Middle East continues to be a key growth market for Geely Auto, supported by strong infrastructure investment, rising consumer demand for advanced mobility solutions, and increasing adoption of new energy vehicles across the GCC. With user value at its core, Geely Auto leverages deep collaboration under its“One Geely” strategy to accelerate the expansion of its premium product portfolio, continuously enhancing product value and delivering a superior mobility experience. The Geely NEV portfolio recorded February sales of 73,125 units, with several key models continuing to lead their respective segments. As of the end of February 2026:
Among them, new energy vehicle (NEV) sales reached 117,488 units, up 19% year-on-year. Cumulative NEV sales for the first two months of 2026 amounted to 241,740 units, marking a 10% year-on-year increase. This growth reflects accelerating demand for electrified mobility across global markets, including the Middle East, where governments and consumers are increasingly prioritising sustainable transport solutions. In overseas markets, Geely Auto's competitive edge continued to strengthen. February overseas exports reached 60,879 units, representing a significant 138% year-on-year increase. The Middle East continues to be a key growth market for Geely Auto, supported by strong infrastructure investment, rising consumer demand for advanced mobility solutions, and increasing adoption of new energy vehicles across the GCC. With user value at its core, Geely Auto leverages deep collaboration under its“One Geely” strategy to accelerate the expansion of its premium product portfolio, continuously enhancing product value and delivering a superior mobility experience. The Geely NEV portfolio recorded February sales of 73,125 units, with several key models continuing to lead their respective segments. As of the end of February 2026:
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Geely EX2 has surpassed 610,000 units in cumulative sales since launch.
Geely EX5 has exceeded 250,000 units in cumulative sales.
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