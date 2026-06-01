Geely Auto Strengthens Global Momentum With Robust Growth And Expands Middle East Presence

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Geely Auto Group (“Geely Auto”) today announced its latest sales figures, reporting global passenger vehicle sales of 206,160 units in February, maintaining year-on-year growth for two consecutive months at the start of the year. Cumulative sales for January–February 2026 totaled 476,327 units, continuing the company's steady growth momentum.

Among them, new energy vehicle (NEV) sales reached 117,488 units, up 19% year-on-year. Cumulative NEV sales for the first two months of 2026 amounted to 241,740 units, marking a 10% year-on-year increase.

This growth reflects accelerating demand for electrified mobility across global markets, including the Middle East, where governments and consumers are increasingly prioritising sustainable transport solutions.

In overseas markets, Geely Auto's competitive edge continued to strengthen. February overseas exports reached 60,879 units, representing a significant 138% year-on-year increase.

The Middle East continues to be a key growth market for Geely Auto, supported by strong infrastructure investment, rising consumer demand for advanced mobility solutions, and increasing adoption of new energy vehicles across the GCC.

With user value at its core, Geely Auto leverages deep collaboration under its“One Geely” strategy to accelerate the expansion of its premium product portfolio, continuously enhancing product value and delivering a superior mobility experience.

Geely EX2 has surpassed 610,000 units in cumulative sales since launch. Geely EX5 has exceeded 250,000 units in cumulative sales.

The Geely NEV portfolio recorded February sales of 73,125 units, with several key models continuing to lead their respective segments. As of the end of February 2026:

As global NEV penetration deepens, Geely Auto continues to optimise its overseas product structure, steadily increasing the proportion of high-value NEV models. In February, overseas exports reached 60,879 units, up 138% year-on-year. Of these, 40,852 units were NEVs, accounting for 67% of total overseas exports.

In the UAE, Geely's momentum is supported by its partnership with AGMC, which continues to strengthen the brand's presence through an expanding network of customer touchpoints and a growing base of drivers choosing Geely's technology-led, value-focused vehicles.

In the Middle East, this shift is particularly relevant as markets across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the wider region accelerate their transition toward electrification, supported by national sustainability agendas and investments in EV infrastructure.

This market momentum is already evident in the UAE; AGMC has accelerated Geely's brand growth through an expanding retail and aftersales footprint, increased customer engagement, and a steadily growing community of Geely owners.

Thanks to its outstanding performance in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices, Geely Auto was selected for the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026. Among only eight automakers worldwide included in the yearbook, Geely stood out as the sole Chinese automaker and was honoured as the“Industry Mover,” marking the growing presence of Chinese enterprises at the forefront of global sustainable development.

As it embarks on a new chapter marking its 40th anniversary, Geely Auto remains committed to a path of high-quality, innovation-driven, and sustainable growth-continuously transforming technological innovation and product upgrades into tangible mobility value for users, and contributing to the high-quality transformation and upgrading of China's automotive industry.

Building on this momentum, Geely Auto is focused on further strengthening its footprint in the Middle East through strategic partnerships, expanded distribution networks, and a growing portfolio of electrified and intelligent vehicles tailored to regional needs.

* Data and statistics cited in this release are based on internal company records and/or third-party industry reports as of March 2026, unless otherwise noted.