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Philippines, US Review Regional Security and Economic Cooperation
(MENAFN) Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held discussions on Monday covering regional security issues, economic cooperation, and developments in the South China Sea, according to reports.
During a telephone conversation, the two officials addressed a broad range of bilateral matters, including trade, economic initiatives, and security concerns. Among the topics discussed were “efforts to advance peace and security in the South China Sea.”
The South China Sea remains a focal point of regional tensions due to overlapping territorial and maritime claims. The Philippines and China have frequently exchanged diplomatic protests and statements regarding activities in the strategically important and resource-rich waters.
Reports note that the Philippines remains one of Washington’s longest-standing security partners in the Asia-Pacific region through a mutual defense treaty that continues to shape cooperation between the two countries.
According to reports, Marcos and Rubio also reviewed “critical regional and economic priorities, as well as bilateral trade matters.”
Rubio further reaffirmed US “commitment to developing the Luzon Economic Corridor and exploring ways to address the energy challenges in the region,” according to reports.
The Luzon Economic Corridor is a joint initiative involving the United States, Japan, and the Philippines. Reports indicate that the project is designed to strengthen economic integration, infrastructure development, and regional connectivity.
The initiative also includes cooperation with several partner countries, including Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, with the goal of helping to “catalyze mutual economic growth, create jobs, strengthen connectivity, and improve transport and logistics, energy, and digital infrastructure.”
Separately, reports indicate that China's Coast Guard carried out a “law-enforcement patrol” in waters east of Taiwan on Monday. Chinese authorities said the operation was conducted in response to “response to Japan and the Philippines' unilateral announcement of maritime delimitation talks in the area.”
The patrol followed a recent meeting in Tokyo between Philippine President Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. According to reports, the two countries agreed to launch formal negotiations aimed at defining the maritime boundaries of their exclusive economic zones and continental shelf areas.
During a telephone conversation, the two officials addressed a broad range of bilateral matters, including trade, economic initiatives, and security concerns. Among the topics discussed were “efforts to advance peace and security in the South China Sea.”
The South China Sea remains a focal point of regional tensions due to overlapping territorial and maritime claims. The Philippines and China have frequently exchanged diplomatic protests and statements regarding activities in the strategically important and resource-rich waters.
Reports note that the Philippines remains one of Washington’s longest-standing security partners in the Asia-Pacific region through a mutual defense treaty that continues to shape cooperation between the two countries.
According to reports, Marcos and Rubio also reviewed “critical regional and economic priorities, as well as bilateral trade matters.”
Rubio further reaffirmed US “commitment to developing the Luzon Economic Corridor and exploring ways to address the energy challenges in the region,” according to reports.
The Luzon Economic Corridor is a joint initiative involving the United States, Japan, and the Philippines. Reports indicate that the project is designed to strengthen economic integration, infrastructure development, and regional connectivity.
The initiative also includes cooperation with several partner countries, including Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, with the goal of helping to “catalyze mutual economic growth, create jobs, strengthen connectivity, and improve transport and logistics, energy, and digital infrastructure.”
Separately, reports indicate that China's Coast Guard carried out a “law-enforcement patrol” in waters east of Taiwan on Monday. Chinese authorities said the operation was conducted in response to “response to Japan and the Philippines' unilateral announcement of maritime delimitation talks in the area.”
The patrol followed a recent meeting in Tokyo between Philippine President Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. According to reports, the two countries agreed to launch formal negotiations aimed at defining the maritime boundaries of their exclusive economic zones and continental shelf areas.
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