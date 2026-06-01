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Ukraine Strengthens Air Defenses with New German System
(MENAFN) Ukraine has added another German-supplied IRIS-T air defense launcher to its arsenal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Sunday, as the country continues to seek stronger military assistance to respond to escalating Russian air attacks.
In a statement shared on social media, Zelenskyy confirmed the delivery, saying: “Yesterday, we received a new IRIS-T launcher,” while expressing appreciation to Germany for its “constant contribution to protecting people.” He further noted: “Thousands upon thousands of lives have been saved thanks to such strong support.”
The IRIS-T system plays an important role in Ukraine’s air defense architecture. The country depends significantly on defense equipment provided by Western partners to shield urban areas and vital infrastructure from aerial strikes. Each launcher is equipped with eight missiles and can be installed on either wheeled or tracked platforms. Depending on the model, the system is capable of engaging aerial threats at distances reaching approximately 40 kilometers (24 miles).
According to reports, Ukraine experienced an intense wave of attacks over the past week. Zelenskyy said Russian forces launched more than 2,300 attack drones, nearly 1,560 guided aerial bombs, and 108 missiles of various types. Residential neighborhoods and energy-related facilities were among the reported targets.
While welcoming Germany’s continued support, the Ukrainian president emphasized that additional air defense ammunition remains urgently needed. “We also need missiles for air defense systems so that we have sufficient capabilities to repel Russian attacks,” he said.
Reports indicate that Ukrainian officials have increasingly voiced concerns about dwindling supplies of interceptor missiles. The government is also seeking stronger defenses against ballistic missile threats, a category of attack that the IRIS-T system is not designed to counter.
In a statement shared on social media, Zelenskyy confirmed the delivery, saying: “Yesterday, we received a new IRIS-T launcher,” while expressing appreciation to Germany for its “constant contribution to protecting people.” He further noted: “Thousands upon thousands of lives have been saved thanks to such strong support.”
The IRIS-T system plays an important role in Ukraine’s air defense architecture. The country depends significantly on defense equipment provided by Western partners to shield urban areas and vital infrastructure from aerial strikes. Each launcher is equipped with eight missiles and can be installed on either wheeled or tracked platforms. Depending on the model, the system is capable of engaging aerial threats at distances reaching approximately 40 kilometers (24 miles).
According to reports, Ukraine experienced an intense wave of attacks over the past week. Zelenskyy said Russian forces launched more than 2,300 attack drones, nearly 1,560 guided aerial bombs, and 108 missiles of various types. Residential neighborhoods and energy-related facilities were among the reported targets.
While welcoming Germany’s continued support, the Ukrainian president emphasized that additional air defense ammunition remains urgently needed. “We also need missiles for air defense systems so that we have sufficient capabilities to repel Russian attacks,” he said.
Reports indicate that Ukrainian officials have increasingly voiced concerns about dwindling supplies of interceptor missiles. The government is also seeking stronger defenses against ballistic missile threats, a category of attack that the IRIS-T system is not designed to counter.
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