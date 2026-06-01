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New Zealand's First Emergency Diesel Reserve Shipments Set Sail
(MENAFN) New Zealand has taken a significant step toward bolstering its national energy resilience, with the government confirming Monday that the country's first two dedicated diesel reserve shipments are now en route.
The initial shipment departed on May 31 and is expected to dock at Marsden Point in the Northland region between June 16 and 18, with the second consignment scheduled to follow in early July, according to an official government statement.
Combined, the two deliveries will cover approximately nine days of the country's average diesel consumption — a meaningful buffer for a nation heavily reliant on the fuel across critical economic sectors.
Both shipments will be stored at Marsden Point, where two decommissioned crude oil tanks are currently being refurbished to accommodate roughly 93 million liters of reserves. Authorities said the upgraded storage facilities are expected to be operational in time to receive the first arrival.
The reserve will fall under direct government control and, crucially, "will not count toward fuel companies' minimum stockholding obligations," the statement clarified. Energy firm Z Energy will own and manage the stockpile under a formal agreement with the government, though ministerial authority will govern all decisions on deployment.
Finance Minister Nicola Willis said the additional reserve would "strengthen New Zealand's fuel security and resilience," highlighting diesel's importance for freight, agriculture, construction and essential services.
The initial shipment departed on May 31 and is expected to dock at Marsden Point in the Northland region between June 16 and 18, with the second consignment scheduled to follow in early July, according to an official government statement.
Combined, the two deliveries will cover approximately nine days of the country's average diesel consumption — a meaningful buffer for a nation heavily reliant on the fuel across critical economic sectors.
Both shipments will be stored at Marsden Point, where two decommissioned crude oil tanks are currently being refurbished to accommodate roughly 93 million liters of reserves. Authorities said the upgraded storage facilities are expected to be operational in time to receive the first arrival.
The reserve will fall under direct government control and, crucially, "will not count toward fuel companies' minimum stockholding obligations," the statement clarified. Energy firm Z Energy will own and manage the stockpile under a formal agreement with the government, though ministerial authority will govern all decisions on deployment.
Finance Minister Nicola Willis said the additional reserve would "strengthen New Zealand's fuel security and resilience," highlighting diesel's importance for freight, agriculture, construction and essential services.
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