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Belgium Tightens Rules for Foreign Students, Residence Permits
(MENAFN) Belgium has introduced stricter regulations affecting foreign students who wish to study in the country or renew their student residence permits, according to reports from Belga news agency.
Under the new policy, aimed at reducing misuse of the student system, international students will now be required to demonstrate faster academic progress. They must earn at least 60 credits within their first two academic years, followed by a minimum of 40 credits per year in subsequent studies.
The government has also introduced clearer limits on the maximum duration of studies for different academic paths, including master’s degrees, advanced master’s programs, certificates, and doctoral research.
Authorities are additionally seeking to curb cases where students prolong their stay by repeatedly switching study programs, a practice officials say can be used to bypass residency rules.
Visa requirements are also being tightened for students enrolling in non-recognized institutions, including certain private business schools and unapproved arts academies, as part of broader efforts to ensure the credibility of higher education pathways for international students.
Under the new policy, aimed at reducing misuse of the student system, international students will now be required to demonstrate faster academic progress. They must earn at least 60 credits within their first two academic years, followed by a minimum of 40 credits per year in subsequent studies.
The government has also introduced clearer limits on the maximum duration of studies for different academic paths, including master’s degrees, advanced master’s programs, certificates, and doctoral research.
Authorities are additionally seeking to curb cases where students prolong their stay by repeatedly switching study programs, a practice officials say can be used to bypass residency rules.
Visa requirements are also being tightened for students enrolling in non-recognized institutions, including certain private business schools and unapproved arts academies, as part of broader efforts to ensure the credibility of higher education pathways for international students.
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