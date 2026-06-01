Jharkhand: Siblings Missing For Five Days Found Dead In Hazaribagh, SIT To Probe Case

MENAFN - IANS) Hazaribagh, June 1 (IANS) The bodies of a brother and sister who had been missing for the past five days were recovered from separate locations in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, triggering shock and outrage in the area.

Police suspect that the children were murdered. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case.

According to police, 12-year-old Tamanna Parveen and her three-year-old brother Rizwan had gone missing from the Katkamdag police station area on May 27 and have been searched for since then.

Late on Sunday night, Tamanna's body was recovered from the Sindoor river in the Korra police station area of the town. On Monday afternoon, Rizwan's body was also found in a well in the Sindoor area.

Following the children's disappearance, their father had filed a missing persons complaint at the Katkamdag police station, after which both the police and family members had been searching for them.

However, the recovery of the bodies has left the family devastated. The incident has also sparked anger and concern among local residents.

The victim's family, originally from Uttar Pradesh, earns a livelihood by selling toys in Hazaribagh. The bereaved family alleged that the police did not take the matter seriously after being informed about the children's disappearance, and that timely action could have saved their lives.

Hazaribagh Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar has ordered an immediate investigation. Following his directions, an SIT has been formed under Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar. Forensic and technical teams have also been deployed in the probe.

ASP Amit Kumar said the police are examining all aspects of the case. Teams are conducting raids to identify and arrest those involved.

Police officials expressed hope that the case would be resolved soon.

At present, investigators are analysing postmortem reports, technical evidence, and other leads to determine the exact cause of death and uncover the entire conspiracy behind the incident.