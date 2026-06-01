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Third Global Islamic Economy Summit to Take Place in Istanbul
(MENAFN) World policymakers, central bank governors, investors, financial institutions, academics and industry leaders will converge on Istanbul from June 3 to 6 for the 3rd Global Islamic Economy Summit, with sustainable development and the future of ethical finance headlining the agenda.
Organized by the AlBaraka Islamic Economy Forum under AlBaraka Summits Türkiye, the four-day gathering will be held at Halkbank's headquarters within the Istanbul Financial Center — one of Türkiye's most prominent financial hubs.
This year's summit unfolds under the theme "Capital in the Islamic Economy: Structuring Wealth for Sustainable Development," anchoring discussions around ethical finance, sustainable growth frameworks, and the evolving landscape of Islamic economics. Sessions will span artificial intelligence, digital transformation, Islamic fintech, financial innovation, sustainable liquidity ecosystems and youth entrepreneurship. Anadolu will serve as the summit's global communications partner.
A flagship session titled "Digital Capital and Financial Innovation: Technology, Governance and Shariah Integrity" will probe the growing application of AI within Islamic finance — covering credit assessment, risk monitoring, automated compliance, and the tokenization of Shariah-compliant assets.
A high-profile panel of central bank governors and ministers will also take the stage, moderated by Mahmoud Mohieldin, UN special envoy on financing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda. Confirmed panelists include Fatih Karahan, governor of Türkiye's Central Bank; Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour, governor of Bank Negara Malaysia; and Yahya Jawdat Hafez Shunnar, governor of the Palestine Monetary Authority. Deliberations are expected to address financial stability frameworks, capital flow governance, sustainable liquidity ecosystems and economic resilience.
Türkiye's Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek will deliver a keynote address on capital, development and inclusive prosperity, adding significant institutional weight to the proceedings.
Dedicated sessions for young business leaders, entrepreneurs and digital creators will focus on Islamic finance instruments, sustainable business models and value creation in the digital economy, while several memorandum of understanding signing ceremonies are planned to forge stronger ties across academia, finance and industry.
The summit will also mark the launch of the inaugural AlBaraka Strategic Report, presenting a forward-looking vision for the Islamic economy's role in sustainable and inclusive global growth.
Interactive sessions will be held under the Saleh Kamel Islamic Economics Award, carrying a total prize value of 1 million Saudi riyals — equivalent to $266,500.
The summit is being organized in strategic partnership with the Investment and Finance Office of the Turkish presidency, Türkiye Wealth Fund, Istanbul Financial Center, Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum and Ibn Haldun University.
Organized by the AlBaraka Islamic Economy Forum under AlBaraka Summits Türkiye, the four-day gathering will be held at Halkbank's headquarters within the Istanbul Financial Center — one of Türkiye's most prominent financial hubs.
This year's summit unfolds under the theme "Capital in the Islamic Economy: Structuring Wealth for Sustainable Development," anchoring discussions around ethical finance, sustainable growth frameworks, and the evolving landscape of Islamic economics. Sessions will span artificial intelligence, digital transformation, Islamic fintech, financial innovation, sustainable liquidity ecosystems and youth entrepreneurship. Anadolu will serve as the summit's global communications partner.
A flagship session titled "Digital Capital and Financial Innovation: Technology, Governance and Shariah Integrity" will probe the growing application of AI within Islamic finance — covering credit assessment, risk monitoring, automated compliance, and the tokenization of Shariah-compliant assets.
A high-profile panel of central bank governors and ministers will also take the stage, moderated by Mahmoud Mohieldin, UN special envoy on financing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda. Confirmed panelists include Fatih Karahan, governor of Türkiye's Central Bank; Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour, governor of Bank Negara Malaysia; and Yahya Jawdat Hafez Shunnar, governor of the Palestine Monetary Authority. Deliberations are expected to address financial stability frameworks, capital flow governance, sustainable liquidity ecosystems and economic resilience.
Türkiye's Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek will deliver a keynote address on capital, development and inclusive prosperity, adding significant institutional weight to the proceedings.
Dedicated sessions for young business leaders, entrepreneurs and digital creators will focus on Islamic finance instruments, sustainable business models and value creation in the digital economy, while several memorandum of understanding signing ceremonies are planned to forge stronger ties across academia, finance and industry.
The summit will also mark the launch of the inaugural AlBaraka Strategic Report, presenting a forward-looking vision for the Islamic economy's role in sustainable and inclusive global growth.
Interactive sessions will be held under the Saleh Kamel Islamic Economics Award, carrying a total prize value of 1 million Saudi riyals — equivalent to $266,500.
The summit is being organized in strategic partnership with the Investment and Finance Office of the Turkish presidency, Türkiye Wealth Fund, Istanbul Financial Center, Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum and Ibn Haldun University.
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