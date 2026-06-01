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France Pushes for UN Action Over Escalating Situation in Lebanon
(MENAFN) France has expressed serious alarm over Israel’s ongoing military activities in Lebanon, with French officials calling for urgent international discussions at the United Nations amid mounting regional tensions.
According to reports, France's foreign minister announced that Paris had formally sought an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council to address developments related to Israeli military operations inside Lebanese territory.
Speaking about the issue, Jean-Noel Barrot said he had “requested an emergency meeting of the UNSC” focused on Israeli military operations in Lebanon.
The minister criticized the continuation and expansion of the military campaign, stating: “Nothing can justify the prolongation of military operations in Lebanon and its increasingly deep occupation of Lebanese territory.” He further described the situation as “extremely concerning” and argued that Israel's actions constituted “a major mistake.”
The remarks come amid increasing international attention to rising instability in the region as military activity continues along and beyond the Lebanese border.
Barrot also stressed the importance of diplomatic efforts between Iran and the United States, urging both sides to reach an understanding that could help ease tensions. Referring to the broader regional climate, he said “the situation is unsustainable.”
Addressing the economic implications of ongoing disruptions, the minister stated: “The consequences of the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz are felt every day, at the gas pump, and more generally through its impact on the global economy and the French economy.”
According to reports, France is continuing to examine options for a mission intended to protect maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Planning for the initiative is said to be well advanced, while discussions with both Tehran and Washington remain ongoing as officials explore possible next steps.
According to reports, France's foreign minister announced that Paris had formally sought an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council to address developments related to Israeli military operations inside Lebanese territory.
Speaking about the issue, Jean-Noel Barrot said he had “requested an emergency meeting of the UNSC” focused on Israeli military operations in Lebanon.
The minister criticized the continuation and expansion of the military campaign, stating: “Nothing can justify the prolongation of military operations in Lebanon and its increasingly deep occupation of Lebanese territory.” He further described the situation as “extremely concerning” and argued that Israel's actions constituted “a major mistake.”
The remarks come amid increasing international attention to rising instability in the region as military activity continues along and beyond the Lebanese border.
Barrot also stressed the importance of diplomatic efforts between Iran and the United States, urging both sides to reach an understanding that could help ease tensions. Referring to the broader regional climate, he said “the situation is unsustainable.”
Addressing the economic implications of ongoing disruptions, the minister stated: “The consequences of the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz are felt every day, at the gas pump, and more generally through its impact on the global economy and the French economy.”
According to reports, France is continuing to examine options for a mission intended to protect maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Planning for the initiative is said to be well advanced, while discussions with both Tehran and Washington remain ongoing as officials explore possible next steps.
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