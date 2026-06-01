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Euro Area Unemployment Holds Steady in April
(MENAFN) The unemployment rate in the euro area remained unchanged at 6.3% in April, matching the level recorded a year earlier, according to data released by Eurostat on Monday.
According to reports, the figure slightly missed market expectations, which had anticipated a decline to 6.2%. The broader European Union unemployment rate also stayed stable at 6%, unchanged from both the previous month and April last year.
Eurostat estimated that around 13.24 million people were unemployed across the EU in April, including 11.08 million in the euro area. Compared with March, unemployment declined by 137,000 in the EU and by 84,000 in the euro area, although on a yearly basis it rose slightly by 82,000 and 45,000 respectively.
Youth unemployment showed some improvement during the month. In total, 2.91 million people under the age of 25 were unemployed across the EU, including 2.34 million in the euro area.
The youth unemployment rate fell to 15.1% in the EU from 15.6% in March, while in the euro area it decreased to 14.7% from 15.1%.
Despite monthly improvements, the overall data points to a broadly stable labor market across Europe, with only modest shifts in employment trends over the year.
According to reports, the figure slightly missed market expectations, which had anticipated a decline to 6.2%. The broader European Union unemployment rate also stayed stable at 6%, unchanged from both the previous month and April last year.
Eurostat estimated that around 13.24 million people were unemployed across the EU in April, including 11.08 million in the euro area. Compared with March, unemployment declined by 137,000 in the EU and by 84,000 in the euro area, although on a yearly basis it rose slightly by 82,000 and 45,000 respectively.
Youth unemployment showed some improvement during the month. In total, 2.91 million people under the age of 25 were unemployed across the EU, including 2.34 million in the euro area.
The youth unemployment rate fell to 15.1% in the EU from 15.6% in March, while in the euro area it decreased to 14.7% from 15.1%.
Despite monthly improvements, the overall data points to a broadly stable labor market across Europe, with only modest shifts in employment trends over the year.
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