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Kremlin Condemns French Interception of Sanctioned Russian Tanker
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has criticized France after its navy intercepted a tanker linked to Russia that was operating under international sanctions in the Atlantic Ocean, describing the move as unlawful.
According to reports, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Moscow views such actions as “illegal and bordering on international piracy,” rejecting claims that the detention of vessels departing from Russia complies with international law.
He also stated that Russia is taking steps to ensure the security of its maritime cargo operations and will continue to adjust its measures based on what he described as “negative experience” in similar incidents.
Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the French Navy had intercepted a sanctioned tanker named Tagor in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday morning. He said the operation was conducted on the high seas with assistance from international partners, including the United Kingdom, and carried out in accordance with maritime law as part of sanctions enforcement efforts.
France framed the operation as part of its broader effort to uphold international sanctions regimes and ensure compliance with maritime regulations, while Russia strongly rejected the legality of the interception.
According to reports, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Moscow views such actions as “illegal and bordering on international piracy,” rejecting claims that the detention of vessels departing from Russia complies with international law.
He also stated that Russia is taking steps to ensure the security of its maritime cargo operations and will continue to adjust its measures based on what he described as “negative experience” in similar incidents.
Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the French Navy had intercepted a sanctioned tanker named Tagor in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday morning. He said the operation was conducted on the high seas with assistance from international partners, including the United Kingdom, and carried out in accordance with maritime law as part of sanctions enforcement efforts.
France framed the operation as part of its broader effort to uphold international sanctions regimes and ensure compliance with maritime regulations, while Russia strongly rejected the legality of the interception.
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