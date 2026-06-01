CM Yogi Calls For Mass Participation In Tree Plantation, Water Conservation On World Environment Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Ahead of World Environment Day on June 5, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday appealed to the people of the state to actively participate in environmental conservation and strengthen efforts towards water preservation, river rejuvenation and tree plantation.

In a message addressed to the people of Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister said that protecting nature is deeply rooted in India's Sanatan tradition and should be viewed as a collective responsibility rather than an annual formality.

“Sanatan culture has a long tradition of revering trees, mountains, rivers and living beings. The Vedas regard the worship of nature as the worship of God Himself,” CM Yogi said. He added that elements of nature, such as fire, air, water and earth, have been considered divine manifestations in Indian philosophy.

Emphasising the significance of World Environment Day, the Chief Minister said the occasion should serve as an expression of gratitude towards nature.

“The opportunity of June 5 should not remain an annual ritual but become a reflection of our shared commitment and gratitude towards the environment,” he stated.

Highlighting the cultural connection between society and nature, CM Yogi referred to traditions and festivals such as Vat Savitri Vrat, Chhath and Maha Kumbh, saying they symbolise the deep bond between Indian culture and the natural world.

He noted that in Sanatan tradition, the concept of 'Dev Rin' or debt towards the divine is directly linked to the conservation of nature, forests, land and water resources.

The Chief Minister stressed that the protection of trees, water bodies and rivers has become more important than ever.“Jal hai to hum hain is not merely a phrase but the essence of life,” he said.

Referring to the state's environmental achievements, CM Yogi noted that Uttar Pradesh now has 12 Ramsar sites following the inclusion of Shekha Jheel Bird Sanctuary.

He also highlighted the success of the government's 'One District, One River' initiative, saying it demonstrates how coordinated efforts between society and government can help restore and conserve natural ecosystems.

Calling upon the youth to become ambassadors of environmental protection, the Chief Minister urged them to take the lead in water conservation, cleanliness drives, afforestation and river protection campaigns.

He also encouraged children to plant and nurture at least one sapling every year on their birthday or any special occasion.

Concluding his message, the Chief Minister appealed to citizens to take a pledge on World Environment Day to protect nature, conserve water sources and safeguard trees.“A safe, clean and prosperous environment is the foundation of a developed state and a secure future,” he said.