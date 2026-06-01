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Singapore Launches National Drive to Cut Children’s Screen Time
(MENAFN) Singapore has introduced a new nationwide effort aimed at helping families encourage responsible technology use and limit excessive screen exposure among children.
According to reports, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong officially launched the "Screen Smart From The Start" campaign, a program designed to support parents who are looking for practical guidance on managing their children's use of digital devices and online platforms.
During the launch event, Wong emphasized that the government will make a range of tools and educational resources available to assist families in building healthy technology habits from an early age.
As part of the initiative, parents can use the "Be Screen Smart" online portal, which provides age-specific advice for young people in three categories: children aged zero to six, those between seven and 12, and teenagers aged 13 to 18.
The platform offers recommendations on selecting appropriate digital content, helping shield children from unsuitable material on the internet, and establishing clear household rules regarding device usage.
Reflecting on changing concerns for parents, Wong noted that previous generations often worried about comics, television, and video games. However, he said the modern challenge posed by digital technology and screen exposure is “more intense” because of addictive platform features, harmful online material, and potentially toxic interactions on the internet.
To encourage healthier habits, Wong recommended simple family practices such as avoiding phone use during shared meals and keeping mobile devices out of bedrooms whenever possible, noting that parents cannot always monitor whether children are using phones late at night.
According to reports, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong officially launched the "Screen Smart From The Start" campaign, a program designed to support parents who are looking for practical guidance on managing their children's use of digital devices and online platforms.
During the launch event, Wong emphasized that the government will make a range of tools and educational resources available to assist families in building healthy technology habits from an early age.
As part of the initiative, parents can use the "Be Screen Smart" online portal, which provides age-specific advice for young people in three categories: children aged zero to six, those between seven and 12, and teenagers aged 13 to 18.
The platform offers recommendations on selecting appropriate digital content, helping shield children from unsuitable material on the internet, and establishing clear household rules regarding device usage.
Reflecting on changing concerns for parents, Wong noted that previous generations often worried about comics, television, and video games. However, he said the modern challenge posed by digital technology and screen exposure is “more intense” because of addictive platform features, harmful online material, and potentially toxic interactions on the internet.
To encourage healthier habits, Wong recommended simple family practices such as avoiding phone use during shared meals and keeping mobile devices out of bedrooms whenever possible, noting that parents cannot always monitor whether children are using phones late at night.
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