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Rockets Hit Northern Israel as Hezbollah Claims 21 Attacks
(MENAFN) The Israeli army reported incoming rocket fire from Lebanon in the early hours of Monday, shortly after Hezbollah declared it had carried out 21 separate attacks against Israeli military targets over the preceding 24-hour period.
Israeli media reported that air raid sirens were triggered in the city of Tiberias and surrounding communities following the detection of rockets crossing from Lebanese territory.
The Israeli army confirmed that three rockets were fired toward the Upper Galilee, stating that two were successfully intercepted while the fate of the third interception attempt remained under assessment.
The overnight escalation followed a violent Sunday, during which four individuals sustained injuries after a drone launched from Lebanon struck the Beit Hillel settlement in northern Israel, according to an Israeli news channel.
That incident unfolded in the wake of Hezbollah announcing a string of operations targeting Israeli forces and military positions throughout the day. In a series of separate statements, the group said its fighters engaged Israeli forces in southern Lebanon with rockets and artillery shells, claiming direct hits on their targets.
Hezbollah also disclosed that it had fired a surface-to-air missile at an Israeli Hermes 450 drone operating over southern Lebanon.
The group subsequently confirmed that it had conducted 21 operations over a 24-hour window, targeting Israeli troops, military vehicles, and positions across southern Lebanon and northern Israel.
The escalating exchanges are unfolding against the backdrop of a deeply strained ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was extended for 45 days from May 17 following indirect US-mediated negotiations — an agreement both sides appear to be testing.
Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed more than 3,400 people across Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.
Israeli media reported that air raid sirens were triggered in the city of Tiberias and surrounding communities following the detection of rockets crossing from Lebanese territory.
The Israeli army confirmed that three rockets were fired toward the Upper Galilee, stating that two were successfully intercepted while the fate of the third interception attempt remained under assessment.
The overnight escalation followed a violent Sunday, during which four individuals sustained injuries after a drone launched from Lebanon struck the Beit Hillel settlement in northern Israel, according to an Israeli news channel.
That incident unfolded in the wake of Hezbollah announcing a string of operations targeting Israeli forces and military positions throughout the day. In a series of separate statements, the group said its fighters engaged Israeli forces in southern Lebanon with rockets and artillery shells, claiming direct hits on their targets.
Hezbollah also disclosed that it had fired a surface-to-air missile at an Israeli Hermes 450 drone operating over southern Lebanon.
The group subsequently confirmed that it had conducted 21 operations over a 24-hour window, targeting Israeli troops, military vehicles, and positions across southern Lebanon and northern Israel.
The escalating exchanges are unfolding against the backdrop of a deeply strained ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was extended for 45 days from May 17 following indirect US-mediated negotiations — an agreement both sides appear to be testing.
Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed more than 3,400 people across Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.
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