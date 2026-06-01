403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Foreign Secretary to Visit China for Strategic Dialogue Talks
(MENAFN) Britain's foreign secretary is preparing to begin a three-day visit to China, where she will participate in the latest round of high-level discussions between the two countries, according to reports.
Yvette Cooper is scheduled to attend the 11th China-UK Strategic Dialogue during her trip, which runs through June 3. The visit is taking place at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
The trip follows UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to China earlier this year, a notable diplomatic engagement that marked the first journey by a British prime minister to the country since 2018.
According to reports, analysts in China view Cooper's visit as a sign that London is seeking to preserve open lines of communication with major global powers amid increasing international uncertainty. The visit is also seen as an effort to build on the understandings and outcomes achieved during Starmer's trip.
Relations between the two countries date back decades, with the United Kingdom becoming the first major Western nation to formally recognize China in 1950. In 2004, bilateral ties were elevated to the level of a “comprehensive strategic partnership.”
Economic cooperation remains a key pillar of the relationship. Reports indicate that two-way trade between the countries reached approximately $98.36 billion in 2024. In addition, both governments maintain several senior-level consultation mechanisms, including meetings between prime ministers, economic and financial dialogues, strategic consultations, and people-to-people exchange programs.
Yvette Cooper is scheduled to attend the 11th China-UK Strategic Dialogue during her trip, which runs through June 3. The visit is taking place at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
The trip follows UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to China earlier this year, a notable diplomatic engagement that marked the first journey by a British prime minister to the country since 2018.
According to reports, analysts in China view Cooper's visit as a sign that London is seeking to preserve open lines of communication with major global powers amid increasing international uncertainty. The visit is also seen as an effort to build on the understandings and outcomes achieved during Starmer's trip.
Relations between the two countries date back decades, with the United Kingdom becoming the first major Western nation to formally recognize China in 1950. In 2004, bilateral ties were elevated to the level of a “comprehensive strategic partnership.”
Economic cooperation remains a key pillar of the relationship. Reports indicate that two-way trade between the countries reached approximately $98.36 billion in 2024. In addition, both governments maintain several senior-level consultation mechanisms, including meetings between prime ministers, economic and financial dialogues, strategic consultations, and people-to-people exchange programs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment