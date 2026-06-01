Temperatures Near Seasonal Norms As Stable Weather Continues Through Thursday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- Temperatures are expected to remain close to their seasonal averages through Thursday, with stable summer-like conditions prevailing across most regions and hotter weather continuing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.

Monday's weather is characterized by moderate summer conditions across most parts of the country, while relatively hot weather dominates low-lying areas. Northwesterly winds are expected to blow at moderate speeds and become active at times.

The Meteorological Department forecasts little change in the overall weather pattern on Tuesday, with moderate summer conditions continuing across most regions and relatively hot weather persisting in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Northwesterly winds will remain moderate and are expected to become active periodically, particularly in Badia areas.

A slight rise in temperatures is expected on Wednesday and Thursday, although conditions will remain generally moderate across most regions. Hot weather is forecast to continue in low-lying areas, while northwesterly winds remain moderate and occasionally active.

Temperature ranges on Monday reflect the prevailing seasonal conditions, with East Amman forecast between 29 C and 17 C, and West Amman between 27 C and 15 C. Northern highlands are expected to record temperatures between 25 C and 13 C, while the Sharah highlands range between 24 C and 11 C.

In the Badia, temperatures are forecast between 32 C and 17 C, and in the plains between 28 C and 16 C. The northern Jordan Valley will see temperatures ranging from 35 C to 20 C, rising to 37 C and 22 C in the southern valley. The Dead Sea is forecast at 36 C to 21 C, while Aqaba will record 37 C to 22 C.

//Petra// RZ