Police Detain Another Person In Kolkata Couple's Death Suspect Excessive Use Of Drugs, Alcohol

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 1 (IANS) The police have received important clues in the investigation into the mysterious deaths of a young couple in a flat in Golf Green area in south Kolkata on Sunday and detained one more person in connection with the incident, said the police on Monday.

On Sunday, two persons including a woman were arrested after the bodies of the couple were recovered in the afternoon. After interrogating them, the police came to know about another person, who was then detained late in the night.

According to the initial investigation, the police suspect that this tragic incident may have occurred due to excessive drug and alcohol consumption. However, the investigators are waiting for the autopsy report to know the real reason behind the deaths.

According to the police, the deceased young man Mohammad Dilshad and the young woman had been living in a rented flat in the Golf Green area in south Kolkata for the last few months.

The investigation revealed that the flat was rented last April. The young woman is a resident of Garia in southern outskirts of Kolkata and was 21 years old. The initial investigation also revealed that her relationship with her family was not very good, that is why the investigators claim that she was in a live-in relationship with Dilshad.

The investigation revealed that a private party was organised in the flat the night before the incident. There, Dilshad and the young woman invited two of their acquaintances. The drinking and drug party continued throughout the night. Investigators claimed that all four of them consumed large amounts of alcohol and marijuana. The party lasted until late at night.

The initial assumption of the police is that Dilshad and the girl fell ill due to excessive intoxication. The next morning (Sunday), the other two companions regained consciousness, but Dilshad and the girl did not respond. Sources say that some signs of bleeding were also found on their bodies.

Some investigators estimate that physical complications may have occurred due to excessive drug consumption and that may have caused death. It is believed that the young woman may have also developed heart problems. However, all these are still preliminary information, the final decision will depend on the autopsy and forensic examination reports.

Meanwhile, the neighbours became suspicious when a foul smell started coming from the flat. After receiving no response for a long time, the residents of the building called the emergency service number and informed them about it.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot. They broke open the door and entered the flat and recovered the lifeless bodies of Dilshad and the young woman lying on the floor. At the same time, another young man and a young woman were rescued from inside the flat in an intoxicated state.

The police started questioning them for the sake of investigation. After a long interrogation, Rahul Mushtaq and his girlfriend were arrested. An officer of the Kolkata Police said, "We have arrested them after collecting evidence from the surrounding information. They will be produced in court. The rest will be known only then. One more person has been detained."

However, the investigators are hoping to get important information about the incident from the other person who has been detained.

Various items, liquor bottles and suspected drugs recovered from the flat have been sent for testing. Mobile phone call records, chats and CCTV footage are also being examined. The police want to know what exactly happened that night and why timely medical treatment was not provided.