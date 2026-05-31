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IAEA Chief Raises Alarm Over Drone Strike at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

IAEA Chief Raises Alarm Over Drone Strike at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant


2026-05-31 07:32:31
(MENAFN) According to reports, Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has expressed deep concern following reports of a drone strike at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, warning of the dangers posed by military activity around nuclear sites.

The agency said it was informed by plant officials that a drone reportedly struck a turbine building on Saturday, causing damage that included a hole in one of the structure’s walls. The incident was disclosed by the IAEA through a statement on social media.

Commenting on the reported attack, Grossi stressed the need to avoid any actions that could threaten nuclear safety, stating: “There should be no attacks of any kind from or against a nuclear facility.”

He also cautioned against escalating risks around such installations, warning that attacks on nuclear sites are “like playing with fire.”

The IAEA chief said the agency’s experts stationed at the plant have requested access to the affected turbine building in order to carry out an on-site assessment and independently evaluate the reported damage.

According to the agency, if confirmed, the incident would represent the first reported drone strike occurring within the perimeter of the Zaporizhzhia facility since April 2024.

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