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Explosion Rattle Hanwha Aerospace Plant in South Korea
(MENAFN) A powerful explosion tore through a Hanwha Aerospace facility in central South Korea on Monday, triggering an immediate emergency response as firefighters rushed to battle the resulting fire, local authorities confirmed.
Emergency services received reports of the blast at 10:59 a.m. local time (01:59 GMT) in Daejeon — a major city roughly 140 kilometers (87 miles) south of Seoul — according to a South Korean news agency.
As of the time of reporting, officials had yet to confirm whether the incident had produced any casualties.
Investigators are working to pin down the precise cause of the explosion, though police and fire officials have indicated the blast may have involved propellant material linked to propulsion systems.
Authorities announced that a formal investigation has been opened to determine the full circumstances behind the incident.
Emergency services received reports of the blast at 10:59 a.m. local time (01:59 GMT) in Daejeon — a major city roughly 140 kilometers (87 miles) south of Seoul — according to a South Korean news agency.
As of the time of reporting, officials had yet to confirm whether the incident had produced any casualties.
Investigators are working to pin down the precise cause of the explosion, though police and fire officials have indicated the blast may have involved propellant material linked to propulsion systems.
Authorities announced that a formal investigation has been opened to determine the full circumstances behind the incident.
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