GT Vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: 5 Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Blockbuster Clash

GT and RR lock horns in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 for a place in the final against RCB. Key battles to watch: Mohammed Siraj vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shubman Gill vs Jofra Archer, and Kagiso Rabada vs Yashasvi Jaiswal in this high-stakes clash.

The Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns in the much-anticipated IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Friday, May 29.

The GT lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 in Dharamshala, while RR defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator in Mullanpur. The GT and RR will lock horns for the third time in the ongoing IPL season, having previously faced off twice in the league stage, where both sides won against each other.

On that note, let's take a look at key player battles that could define the outcome of the blockbuster clash.

The much-anticipated battle is between Mohammed Siraj and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, as the Gujarat Titans look to curtail the teenager's aggressive powerplay starts. The two have met three times in the IPL; Siraj has dismissed the young batter once, while Sooryavanshi has scored 38 runs against the pacer.

In the last face-off between the two, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed Mohammed Siraj for 18 runs before the GT pacer trapped the young RR batter with a well-directed short ball on the instructions of head coach Ashish Nehra, who was visibly seen signaling for the change in strategy from the dugout.

Since Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive batting has been a threat to opposition bowlers, GT batting coach Parthiv Patel emphasized that dismissing him early in the innings is one of the team's top priorities. Therefore, Mohammed Siraj is expected to spearhead the new-ball attack to target the teenager's vulnerabilities. At the same time, Sooryavanshi will look to continue his aggressive approach and maintain his momentum, regardless of the bowler he faces.

Also Read: IPL 2026: GT's Parthiv Patel praises RR's Sooryavanshi, plans early dismissal

Another key battle is expected to be between GT captain Shubman Gill and the spearhead of the Rajasthan Royals' pace attack, Jofra Archer. In the IPL, the two locked horns seven times, with Archer dismissing Gill three times, while the GT captain scored 36 runs against him at a strike rate of 120.

In the ongoing IPL season, Archer and Gill faced off only once at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, and the GT captain dismantled the RR pacer as he scored 20 off 11 balls at a strike rate of 181.8. This appeared to be Shubman Gill's best record against Jofra Archer, marking a significant departure from their previous encounters where the pacer largely held the upper hand.

Shubman Gill's elegant strokeplay and Jofra Archer's threatening new-ball spells promise an intriguing tactical contest, especially as the GT captain has demonstrated a newfound ability to negate the English pacer's threat during the powerplay.

One of the key battles that is likely to steal the spotlight is between Kagiso Rabada and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The contest between them could be more of a test of patience and precision, as Rabada's ability to hit the deck hard and generate extra seam movement will directly challenge Jaiswal's penchant for playing his shots on the up.

The two faced off six times in the IPL, with Rabada taking three wickets, while Jaiswal scored 27 off 27 balls at a strike rate of 100. In the ongoing IPL season, Kagiso Rabada and Yashasvi Jaiswal locked horns twice, and the GT pacer dismissed the RR opener on both occasions, while conceding just 15 runs off 14 balls.

In Qualifier 2, Kagiso Rabada's ability to maintain a probing line will be essential, while Yashasvi Jaiswal's primary objective is to adjust his technique against hard lengths, aiming to disrupt the South African pacer's rhythm before the GT's pace spearhead can secure another early breakthrough.

Jos Buttler's spin-hitting prowess will be put to the test against the guile and precision of Ravi Bishnoi. The two locked horns five times in the IPL, with Buttler scoring 25 without conceding his wicket to Bishnoi, while batting at a strike rate of 108.69, signaling a contest where the wrist-spinner will be eager to claim his first scalp against the dangerous English batter.

In the IPL 2026, Buttler and Bishnoi faced off only once in a two-head-to-head league stage fixture, where the GT batter scored just six runs against RR's spin spearhead. Though Ravi Bishnoi might not have taken a single wicket against Jos Buttler in his IPL career, the overall record suggests a contest where the wrist-spinner has successfully managed to restrict the explosive Englishman.

The contest between Buttler and Bishnoi in Qualifier 2 is expected to test the Englishman's patience, as he looks to overcome the restrictive spells that have defined their recent encounters.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Why Gujarat Titans specifically targeted Jason Holder at auction

Another battle that could define how the middle and death overs unfold is between Rashid Khan and Riyan Parag. The two have locked horns six times in the IPL, where Parag struggled against Rashid, scoring 27 off 30 balls at a strike rate of 90, while being dismissed twice, illustrating the leg-spinner's dominance in this matchup.

In the IPL 2026, Rashid and Riyan crossed paths across two league stage encounters, with the GT spinner conceding just six runs off four balls without taking a wicket against the RR captain, marking a shift in how the batter has approached the leg-spinner this season. Known for his late-inning surge, Riyan Parag faces the challenge of maintaining this profound composure against the Afghan maestro in a high-stakes knockout scenario.

Rashid Khan's deceptive variations and ability to extract turn and unpredictable bounce could be an ultimate test for Riyan Parag, making this showdown in the middle overs a potentially decisive factor in determining whether RR can set up a challenging target or successfully chase one down under pressure.