Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Complain About Losses Due To 'Friendly Fire' Ukrainian Intelligence

Russians Complain About Losses Due To 'Friendly Fire' Ukrainian Intelligence


2026-05-28 05:37:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this is evidenced by an intercepted conversation published by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

In the intercepted conversation obtained by intelligence officers, a Russian serviceman with the callsign "Sukhoy" complains that as a result of friendly fire, one member of his group was killed before reaching the position, while another was wounded. In response, he is told that such incidents sometimes happen and are caused by mistakes on both sides.

The intelligence agency noted that the intercepted conversation illustrates the low level of coordination among Russian units in that section of the front.

Read also: Defense Forces eliminate another mercenary from Nigeria

As Ukrinform previously reported, intelligence officers intercepted a conversation about losses in the Russian army on the Orikhiv sector caused by mass alcohol poisoning among troops.

Photo for illustrative purposes

MENAFN28052026000193011044ID1111181254



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search