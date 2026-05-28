Russians Complain About Losses Due To 'Friendly Fire' Ukrainian Intelligence
In the intercepted conversation obtained by intelligence officers, a Russian serviceman with the callsign "Sukhoy" complains that as a result of friendly fire, one member of his group was killed before reaching the position, while another was wounded. In response, he is told that such incidents sometimes happen and are caused by mistakes on both sides.
The intelligence agency noted that the intercepted conversation illustrates the low level of coordination among Russian units in that section of the front.Read also: Defense Forces eliminate another mercenary from Nigeria
As Ukrinform previously reported, intelligence officers intercepted a conversation about losses in the Russian army on the Orikhiv sector caused by mass alcohol poisoning among troops.
Photo for illustrative purposes
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