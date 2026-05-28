Amir Receives Phone Call From US President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call from the President of the United States of America, HE Donald Trump.

During the call, the two leaders reviewed the latest developments in the Middle East region in light of the ongoing political and security developments, as well as regional and international efforts aimed at de-escalation and enhancing stability.

His Highness the Amir stressed the importance of prioritizing political and diplomatic solutions and dialogue among all parties in a manner that contributes to consolidating regional security and stability and preventing further tension and escalation in the region.

For his part, the US President expressed his appreciation for the role played by the State of Qatar in supporting the Pakistani mediation efforts and enhancing channels of communication among the various parties.

He also praised Qatar's efforts aimed at bridging viewpoints and advancing de-escalation efforts in the region.

The call also touched on the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States of America, and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various fields in a manner that serves the mutual interests of the two friendly countries.