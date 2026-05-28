Ukraine Forecast To See Strong Winds, Rain, And Thunderstorms On Friday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported this on Facebook.

"On May 29, Ukraine will remain under the influence of a cold and humid air mass continuing to move in from northern Europe. Weather conditions will be shaped by a low-pressure field. During the day, atmospheric fronts will bring rain to almost all regions except the western ones; thunderstorms are expected in the south, while winds will strengthen on the Right Bank of Ukraine," the statement said.

Forecasters say there will be no precipitation at night, while during the day short-term rain is expected across Ukraine except in the western regions, with thunderstorms in the southern part of the country.

Northwesterly winds of 7-12 m/s are expected, with gusts of 15-20 m/s during the day in most Right Bank regions.

Temperatures at night will range from 4°C to 10°C, and during the day from 13°C to 18°C.

Rain, thunderstorms, strong winds forecast in Ukraine today, with temperatures reaching up to +28°C

In Kyiv and the surrounding region, Friday will be cloudy with sunny intervals. No precipitation is expected overnight, while short-term rain is forecast during the day. Northwesterly winds of 7-12 m/s are expected, with gusts of 15-18 m/s in some areas during the day.

In the capital, temperatures will range from 7°C to 9°C at night and 14°C to 16°C during the day; in the Kyiv region, nighttime temperatures will be 4°C to 9°C and daytime temperatures 13°C to 18°C.