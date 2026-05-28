Petra Records More Than 8K Visitors During Eid Al-Adha Holiday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, May 28 (Petra)-- The total number of visitors to the Petra Archaeological Park reached 8,561 from Tuesday through Thursday, amid strong tourism activity during the Eid Al-Adha holiday.

According to official statistics, the site welcomed 1,100 visitors on Tuesday, while the number rose to 2,159 on Wednesday before surging to 5,302 visitors on Thursday.

Thursday's visitors included 859 foreign tourists, 383 Arab visitors, 699 residents, and 1,389 Jordanians, in addition to 1,964 visitors participating in the "Urdunna Jannah" domestic tourism program.

//Petra// MF