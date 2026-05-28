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Russian Troops Shell Prudianka In Kharkiv Region With MLRS
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi City Military Administration.
The enemy strike occurred at around 16:30. No information about casualties has been reported.Read also: National Guard demonstrates construction of defense system in Kharkiv region
As previously reported by Ukrinform, over the past day the Russian army attacked nine settlements in the Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two people.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
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