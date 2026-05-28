Lavrov's Threats Lead To Additional Resources For Ukraine U.S. Congressman

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform's correspondent, this was stated in Kyiv by U.S. Congressman Jim Himes, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, during a press briefing.

The congressman said the Russian foreign minister's threats are a sign of Moscow's weakness and highlighted three key messages they contain.

Congressman Jim Himes stressed that the situation was a sign of complete desperation. He added that, for the first time in a very long time, the Russians were plainly losing ground in Ukraine and that the price they were paying to defend and attempt to seize additional territory was staggering. He predicted that in the coming months Ukrainian forces would continue reclaiming territory while inflicting enormous losses on Russia.

European ambassadors shown foreign-made components from Russian missiles and drones

Himes called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a "crazy dictator" who, while losing ground in Ukraine, was forcing the Russian people to pay for it with their own blood and the blood of their sons.

The congressman further emphasized that this demonstrated the mindset of someone for whom committing war crimes was not difficult at all. He noted that threats against civilians and diplomats clearly demonstrated the comfort Russians felt in committing war crimes, including attacks on hospitals, maternity wards, and non-governmental organizations trying to deliver aid to communities along the front line.

Third, Himes said that the threats were absolutely counterproductive. He stated that he was already planning his next trip to Ukraine and intended to return to Washington to ensure that Sergey Lavrov's threats resulted in additional resources being allocated for the benefit of the Ukrainian people.

He also noted that Russia's top diplomat was perceived as "the face of Russia's aggressive imperial policy" and added that everything Lavrov represented was what free people had to fight against.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on Monday, May 25, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a propagandistic statement claiming that Lavrov, acting on behalf of Putin, warned Rubio during a phone call about Moscow's intention to continue strikes on Kyiv and "advised" evacuating diplomatic staff.

Today, the Embassy of the United States in Kyiv confirmed that it is operating normally and that reports of any changes to its activities are false.