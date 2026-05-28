War Update: 189 Clashes On Sector Line, Ukrainian Forces Neutralize 60 Occupiers In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook in its operational update as of 22:00.

"In total, since the beginning of the day, there have been 189 combat clashes... The enemy carried out 54 airstrikes, dropped 162 guided aerial bombs, used 3,970 kamikaze drones, and conducted 1,931 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troop positions," the statement said.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, five clashes occurred. The enemy carried out seven airstrikes, dropped 15 guided bombs, and conducted 69 shelling attacks on populated areas and troop positions, including three using multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian troops shell Prudianka in Kharkiv Region with MLRS

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy launched six assaults near the settlements of Starytsia, Prylipka, Shev'iakivka, Lyman, and toward Izbytske.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked twice near Kivsharivka and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled nine attempts by the invaders to advance toward Hrekivka, Makiivka, Novomykhailivka, Lyman, Drobysheve, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces successfully stopped an enemy attempt to advance near Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy attacks near Markove and Tykhonivka.

The Defense Forces also successfully repelled 12 enemy assaults on the Kostiantynivka sector near Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, and Stepanivka. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy launched 25 attacks. Russian troops attempted to advance near Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Bilytske, Hryshyne, Udachne, and Novopavlivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian forces eliminated 43 occupiers and wounded 17 more in this sector today. They also destroyed one tank, two artillery guns, five vehicles, and three pieces of special equipment, while damaging ten vehicles and one enemy artillery piece. In addition, 182 drones of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched one offensive near Sichneve.

In the Huliaipole sector, 22 enemy attacks took place near Myrne, Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Hirke, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Rybne, Tsvitkove, Staroukrainka, and Charivne. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted to advance near Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped an enemy assault near Bilohrudyi Island.

No significant changes were recorded in other sectors, the General Staff summarized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia's total combat losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, through May 28, 2026, amount to approximately 1,360,110 personnel.