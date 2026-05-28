Nationwide Air Raid Alert Declared In Ukraine Due To Ballistic Missile Threat And Mig-31K Takeoff
"Threat of ballistic weapons use from the east!" the statement said.
A few minutes later, the military detected a high-speed target heading toward the Poltava region.
Soon afterward, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a large-scale threat due to the takeoff of the MiG-31K, which is capable of carrying the "Kinzhal" missile.Read also: Congressmen to discuss air defense, tech partnership, PURL
Earlier, air raid alerts had been declared in several eastern and northern regions because of the threat of Russian strike drones.
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