Nationwide Air Raid Alert Declared In Ukraine Due To Ballistic Missile Threat And Mig-31K Takeoff

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Threat of ballistic weapons use from the east!" the statement said.

A few minutes later, the military detected a high-speed target heading toward the Poltava region.

Soon afterward, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a large-scale threat due to the takeoff of the MiG-31K, which is capable of carrying the "Kinzhal" missile.

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Earlier, air raid alerts had been declared in several eastern and northern regions because of the threat of Russian strike drones.