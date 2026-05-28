PM Modi Meets Janjati Suraksha Manch, Discusses Tribal Empowerment

PM Modi Meets Janjati Suraksha Manch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met representatives of the Janjati Suraksha Manch in New Delhi and held discussions on issues related to the development and empowerment of tribal communities.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he had the opportunity to meet the Forum's representatives and commended their dedication to the tribal community. "Today, I had the opportunity to meet with representatives of the Tribal Security Forum in New Delhi. Their dedication to the tribal community is truly commendable. During this meeting, we engaged in meaningful discussions on various topics related to the development of tribal communities and their empowerment," PM Modi said.

Amit Shah Addresses 'Janjati Sanskritik Samagam'

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that tribal icon Birsa Munda had spread the message of protecting faith, forests, and identity among tribal communities across the country, asserting that the freedom fighter's Ulgulan movement had shaken the foundations of British rule.

Addressing the 'Janjati Sanskritik Samagam' in Delhi, Shah said the year marks the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda and highlighted his role in uniting tribal communities despite the lack of communication facilities during that era.

The Union Home Minister further said that forests, hills, and water bodies are central to the faith, livelihood, and cultural identity of tribal communities.

He described the tribal way of life as the "greatest sustainable model" and said tribal communities had upheld the principle of "unity in diversity and diversity in unity" without written rules. "For our tribal brothers, these water bodies, forests, and hills are centers of faith, a means of livelihood, and an impregnable fortress for the protection of their identity and culture. Today, if there is the greatest sustainable model, it is the one created by our tribal communities, and we have come forward to protect it. Without any written rules, all tribes have worked to realise the mantra of 'unity in diversity and diversity in unity'," said Shah.

The Home Minister underlined the constitutional right of every individual to practise their faith with dignity and said that religion should not be changed through "greed, temptation, or force." "Our Constitution makers have given every individual the right to live with self-respect in their original faith. No one can convert anyone's religion through greed, temptation, or force. And I believe that if the tribal congregation (Vanvasi Kumbh) gathered here today resolves that no matter what our faith is, we will continue to live our lives through the various types of beliefs that tribal communities hold, it will be significant," said Amit Shah. (ANI)

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