Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides Takes Selfie With PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides on Friday shared a light moment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi by taking a selfie ahead of the talks aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

Before the meeting at the Hyderabad House, President Christodoulides and PM Modi warmly greeted each other. Christodoulides then took a selfie with his mobile phone with PM Modi.

Earlier, several other world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, have also taken selfies with PM Modi.

Earlier in the day, President Christodoulides paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also called on President Christodoulides and expressed appreciation for his positive sentiments and guidance for the bilateral ties and cooperation between India and the European Union.

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar posted on X, "Delighted to call on President Christodulides of the Republic of Cyprus in New Delhi today. Value his positive sentiments and guidance for strengthening our bilateral ties and India - EU cooperation."

"Look forward to his meeting with PM Narendra Modi later today, further advancing our partnership," he added.

Christodoulides arrived in the national capital on Thursday and was received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta.

"Warm welcome to President Nikos Christodoulides of the Republic of Cyprus as he arrives in New Delhi following the Mumbai leg of his visit. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour and was warmly received by Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Ajay Tamta,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

According to the MEA, the visit builds on the momentum generated by PM Modi's historic visit to Cyprus in June 2025 and reflects the shared commitment to further strengthening the India-Cyprus partnership.

In New Delhi, Christodoulides will meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will also host an official banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Before arriving in New Delhi, Christodoulides travelled to Mumbai as part of his State visit to India. Earlier on Thursday, Christodoulides, along with NSE Chairman Srinivas Injeti and NSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, rang the NSE India bell in Mumbai.