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US House Honors Victims of San Diego Mosque Attack
(MENAFN) United States House of Representatives observed a moment of silence on Wednesday for those killed in a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego, following a deadly attack earlier this week, according to reports.
Sara Jacobs addressed lawmakers on the House floor, saying she spoke “with a heavy heart” while honoring the victims identified as Amin Abdullah, Mansour Kaziha, and Nadir Awad, who were killed after two teenage gunmen opened fire at the mosque complex on Monday.
Jacobs described the Islamic center as a key part of the Clairemont community, characterizing it as a place intended to provide safety, peace, and support, before noting that the attack violently disrupted that role.
She linked the incident to broader social conditions, arguing that it reflected a wider pattern of intolerance and hostility. In her remarks, she said:
"And unfortunately, that was ripped away from our community by two people armed with guns and hate.
"This tragedy didn't happen in a vacuum. We let it happen by refusing to actually do something and stop the rise of Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hate and hatred of all kinds. For decades, the Islamic Center has been the target of hate speech and vandalism and yelling by people driving by,"
Jacobs also highlighted actions by individuals who tried to protect others during the attack, saying their intervention helped prevent an even higher death toll. She stated:
“They had the courage and bravery to stand up in the face of danger, to distract, delay, and even engage with the gunmen to save others.”
She emphasized that the shooting represented not only an attack on the Muslim community but also on broader principles of religious freedom and social coexistence in the United States.
Jacobs added:
“We owe it to them to prevent the next hate crime, the next attack on our Muslim community,” she said.
“Because this is an attack on all of us — it's an attack on everyone's right to gather, worship, learn, and live in peace and safety.”
She concluded that the violence amounted to an attack on pluralism and said the broader community must remain united in rejecting hatred and intolerance, according to reports.
Sara Jacobs addressed lawmakers on the House floor, saying she spoke “with a heavy heart” while honoring the victims identified as Amin Abdullah, Mansour Kaziha, and Nadir Awad, who were killed after two teenage gunmen opened fire at the mosque complex on Monday.
Jacobs described the Islamic center as a key part of the Clairemont community, characterizing it as a place intended to provide safety, peace, and support, before noting that the attack violently disrupted that role.
She linked the incident to broader social conditions, arguing that it reflected a wider pattern of intolerance and hostility. In her remarks, she said:
"And unfortunately, that was ripped away from our community by two people armed with guns and hate.
"This tragedy didn't happen in a vacuum. We let it happen by refusing to actually do something and stop the rise of Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hate and hatred of all kinds. For decades, the Islamic Center has been the target of hate speech and vandalism and yelling by people driving by,"
Jacobs also highlighted actions by individuals who tried to protect others during the attack, saying their intervention helped prevent an even higher death toll. She stated:
“They had the courage and bravery to stand up in the face of danger, to distract, delay, and even engage with the gunmen to save others.”
She emphasized that the shooting represented not only an attack on the Muslim community but also on broader principles of religious freedom and social coexistence in the United States.
Jacobs added:
“We owe it to them to prevent the next hate crime, the next attack on our Muslim community,” she said.
“Because this is an attack on all of us — it's an attack on everyone's right to gather, worship, learn, and live in peace and safety.”
She concluded that the violence amounted to an attack on pluralism and said the broader community must remain united in rejecting hatred and intolerance, according to reports.
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