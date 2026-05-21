Pink Card: Free Bus Rides For Women In Bengal From June 1! Here's How To Get It
You will need a Pink Card to travel for free on government buses. You just have to show the card to get the benefit. But don't worry, until the cards are issued, you can simply show your Aadhaar or Voter ID card.
ALSO READ:Falta repoll: BJP's Panda confident of victory amid festive votingThe Transport Department has already surveyed the government buses. They collected data on the number of daily women commuters. Sources say that about 1,80,000 women travel by government bus in Kolkata daily, and this number is nearly 4 lakh across the state.
So, where can you get this Pink Card? The government hasn't announced the final details yet. However, officials expect that you will be able to get the card from your local BDO, SDO, or municipality office.
ALSO READ:Annapurna Bhandar Scheme: Website Goes Live! When Can You Apply for Rs 3,000?
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment