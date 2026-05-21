Pink Card: Free Bus Rides For Women In Bengal From June 1! Here's How To Get It

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The BJP is fulfilling its election promise! Starting June 1, women in the state can travel for free on government buses. But you'll need a special Pink Card to avail this facility. We tell you all about how to get one.The BJP had promised in its election manifesto to make government bus travel free for women. Now, they are making good on that promise, with the scheme starting from June 1.Many other states already offer this facility, and now it's starting in West Bengal from June 1. But will any government bus ride be free? Let's find out.

You will need a Pink Card to travel for free on government buses. You just have to show the card to get the benefit. But don't worry, until the cards are issued, you can simply show your Aadhaar or Voter ID card.

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The Transport Department has already surveyed the government buses. They collected data on the number of daily women commuters. Sources say that about 1,80,000 women travel by government bus in Kolkata daily, and this number is nearly 4 lakh across the state.

So, where can you get this Pink Card? The government hasn't announced the final details yet. However, officials expect that you will be able to get the card from your local BDO, SDO, or municipality office.

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