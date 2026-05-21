Azerbaijan Emphasizes Housing As Top Priority In Post-Crisis Recovery

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Providing housing is one of the top priorities of post-crisis recovery and reconstruction efforts, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend regions, Emin Huseynov said, Trend reports.

He made the statement on session themed“Housing at the Centre of Crisis Recovery and Reconstruction,” held as part of WUF13.

Huseynov noted that this topic is of particular importance for Azerbaijan:

“For nearly thirty years, internally displaced persons have lived in the hope that one day they will return to their homes and communities. Cities and villages in the liberated territories have been completely destroyed. In some regions, the scale of destruction was so great that it resulted in a devastated urban environment and a collapsed housing system.”

According to him, reconstruction is not limited to rebuilding structures:

“For nearly thirty years, internally displaced persons have lived in the hope that one day they will return to their homes and communities. Towns and villages in the liberated territories have been completely destroyed. In some regions, the scale of the destruction was so great that it resulted in a devastated urban environment and a collapsed housing system.”

According to him, reconstruction is not limited to rebuilding structures:

“The reconstruction process begins when people can once again envision their future in their homeland, when they regain a sense of belonging. Today, Azerbaijan is implementing one of the largest reconstruction and return programs in the region.”

The Special Representative emphasized that significant financial resources have already been allocated for reconstruction and rehabilitation:

“In the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend regions, which I represent, towns and villages are being rebuilt according to a long-term strategy based on the principles of sustainability, inclusivity, and resilience. Our approach is based on one key principle-housing must come first. Because housing gives people dignity, stability, and confidence in the future,” he added.

Huseynov said that when families return to safe homes, schools reopen, the local economy recovers, social ties are restored, and communities look to the future with greater confidence. According to him, a significant number of former internally displaced persons have already returned to restored settlements, and more people are expected to return in the coming years:“New residential neighborhoods, schools, medical facilities, and other public services are being established. All of this is an integral part of large-scale efforts aimed at restoring normal life.”

The Special Representative added that the reconstruction process must not repeat the mistakes of the past:

“We need to build better, smarter, and more sustainable urban systems. That is why Azerbaijan is integrating modern approaches to urban planning, green energy solutions, digital governance, and elements of sustainable infrastructure into the reconstruction process”.

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