Minister Of State For International Co-Operation Meets Canadian Secretary Of State For International Development
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral co-operation and ways to support and strengthen it, as well as co-ordination in the fields of humanitarian diplomacy and international development.
They also discussed the economic implications of rising energy prices and their impact on exports and imports through the Strait of Hormuz.
In addition, both parties discussed co-ordination of medical efforts to support the Gaza Strip, joint development and cultural projects aimed at rehabilitating historical sites and supporting artisans in Syria, and initiatives to support women in Sudan.Randeep Sarai Global Partnerships Conference humanitarian diplomacy
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment