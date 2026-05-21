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Minister Of State For International Co-Operation Meets Canadian Secretary Of State For International Development

Minister Of State For International Co-Operation Meets Canadian Secretary Of State For International Development


2026-05-21 04:21:12
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Excellency the Minister of State for International Co-operation, Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad, met Secretary of State for International Development of Canada, Randeep Sarai, on the sidelines of the Global Partnerships Conference held in London.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral co-operation and ways to support and strengthen it, as well as co-ordination in the fields of humanitarian diplomacy and international development.

They also discussed the economic implications of rising energy prices and their impact on exports and imports through the Strait of Hormuz.

In addition, both parties discussed co-ordination of medical efforts to support the Gaza Strip, joint development and cultural projects aimed at rehabilitating historical sites and supporting artisans in Syria, and initiatives to support women in Sudan.

Randeep Sarai Global Partnerships Conference humanitarian diplomacy

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Gulf Times

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