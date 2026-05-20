403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Vows to End to Iran War "Very Quickly"
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared Tuesday that Washington is closing in on a resolution to the Iran war, projecting confidence that a deal is imminent as Tehran signals a willingness to negotiate.
"We're going to end that war very quickly. They want to make a deal so badly, they're tired of this," Trump said at the White House.
The president doubled down on his optimism, tying any resolution firmly to a nuclear red line.
"I think we're going to be finished with that very quickly, and they won't have a nuclear weapon, and hopefully we're going to get it done in a very nice manner," he added.
Trump also offered a blunt assessment of the damage inflicted on Iran's military infrastructure, citing recent US operations as having fundamentally degraded Tehran's war-fighting capacity.
"Our military is the greatest in the world…We wiped out their navy. Their air force is gone. Their anti-aircraft is gone. All of their material that they use for warfare is gone...I don't want to say their leaders are gone, because it's not very nice, but that happens to be true," he said.
On the nuclear question, the president left no room for ambiguity.
"We won't be able to put up with that, and we're not going to put up with it," he said.
War Timeline: From February Strikes to an Indefinite Truce
The remarks come amid a volatile regional backdrop. The conflict ignited in February when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran. Tehran responded with retaliatory strikes on Israel and US-allied Gulf states, compounding the crisis by shutting down the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world's most critical oil transit chokepoints.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took hold on April 8, though subsequent negotiations in Islamabad collapsed without producing a durable framework. Trump subsequently extended the truce indefinitely, keeping the door open for a diplomatic breakthrough.
"We're going to end that war very quickly. They want to make a deal so badly, they're tired of this," Trump said at the White House.
The president doubled down on his optimism, tying any resolution firmly to a nuclear red line.
"I think we're going to be finished with that very quickly, and they won't have a nuclear weapon, and hopefully we're going to get it done in a very nice manner," he added.
Trump also offered a blunt assessment of the damage inflicted on Iran's military infrastructure, citing recent US operations as having fundamentally degraded Tehran's war-fighting capacity.
"Our military is the greatest in the world…We wiped out their navy. Their air force is gone. Their anti-aircraft is gone. All of their material that they use for warfare is gone...I don't want to say their leaders are gone, because it's not very nice, but that happens to be true," he said.
On the nuclear question, the president left no room for ambiguity.
"We won't be able to put up with that, and we're not going to put up with it," he said.
War Timeline: From February Strikes to an Indefinite Truce
The remarks come amid a volatile regional backdrop. The conflict ignited in February when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran. Tehran responded with retaliatory strikes on Israel and US-allied Gulf states, compounding the crisis by shutting down the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world's most critical oil transit chokepoints.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took hold on April 8, though subsequent negotiations in Islamabad collapsed without producing a durable framework. Trump subsequently extended the truce indefinitely, keeping the door open for a diplomatic breakthrough.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment