Family Medicine Is A Fundamental Pillars For Maintaining Public Health: PHCC

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) celebrated World Family Doctor Day, which falls on May 19 each year, under this year's theme“Compassionate Care in a Digital World,” in recognition of the vital role played by family physicians in promoting the health of individuals and communities and in strengthening the concepts of prevention and health sustainability, in line with the State of Qatar's vision to build an integrated and advanced healthcare system.

Assistant Managing Director of Operations and Clinical Affairs and Executive Director of Operations at PHCC, Dr. Samya Ahmad Al Abdulla emphasised that family medicine represents the cornerstone of primary healthcare, as it provides comprehensive, integrated, and continuous services for all family members. She noted that the Family Medicine Model (FMM) within PHCC has significantly contributed to improving the quality of healthcare services and enhancing prevention and early detection of diseases.

She explained that PHCC adopted FMM in 2013 as part of its strategic vision, in alignment with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030. The model is now implemented across all 31 of the Corporation's health centers.

She added that the family physician's role is not limited to diagnosing and treating illnesses, but also extends to building a continuous relationship with patients and their families.

This enables a deeper understanding of the family's medical, genetic, and social history, which positively reflects on the quality of care provided and the speed of medical intervention when needed.

Dr. Al Abdulla highlighted that FMM focuses on prevention before treatment, through routine check-ups, vaccinations, and early screening for chronic diseases and cancers, in addition to health awareness and promoting healthy lifestyles.

She emphasised that the family physician provides comprehensive healthcare for all family members across different ages and health needs. This includes medical and behavioural consultations, mental health support, and assessment of genetic disease history within families, helping in the prevention of hereditary and chronic diseases and the development of appropriate treatment plans.