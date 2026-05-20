Speaker Of Shura Council Meets Ambassadors Of Georgia And Finland

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim met yesterday, separately, with Ambassador of Georgia to the State of Qatar H E Varlam Avaliani and Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to the State of Qatar H E Juha Mustonen.

During the two meetings, bilateral cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and both Georgia and Finland were discussed, alongside ways to support and develop them, particularly in the parliamentary field. The Speaker of the Shura Council emphasised the importance of strengthening coordination and joint cooperation with the Georgian and Finnish parliaments, as well as activating communication between parliamentary friendship groups, in order to contribute to consolidating bilateral relations and supporting coordination in international parliamentary forums on issues of mutual interest.