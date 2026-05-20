Nebras Energy Holds Ordinary General Assembly

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ordinary General Assembly of Nebras Energy, in its meeting held yesterday, Tuesday, May 19, 2026, electronically via“Zoom”, chaired by H E Engineer Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs and CEO of Qatar Energy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nebras Energy, approved the results of the elections to fill two independent seats on the Board of Directors for the term (2026-2028), where the victory of two independent members was announced by secret ballot, and the list of reserves was approved in order according to the result of the vote.